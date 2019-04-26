On December 31st, 2018, Theodoros Apostolos Roditis passed away at the age of 87.Born on April 26th, 1931 in Rhodes, Greece, to Apostolos Roditis and Maria Mostris Roditis, he was the oldest of five children.In Greece, Theodore was entrepreneurial and founded several businesses. After emigrating to the United States and settling in Baltimore, he opened an antique shop on Eastern Avenue to allow him the freedom to pursue his passion for the arts. While he was known to paint or write poetry, his true love was composing music.Theodore is survived by a daughter and three sons: Alexandra, Apostolos, Igor, and Victor; six grandchildren: Pantelis Karides, Lampros Karidis, Aggeliki Karidis, Xristiana Roditis, Roman Jablokov, and Marina Jablokov; four great-grandchildren: Alexandra Laou, Ioanna Laou, Maximos Karidis, and Aggelos Karidis; loving siblings: Ioannis Roditis, Penelope Fantis, Eleftheria Mougkrou, and Hariklia Psimaris; dear godchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews, including Steven Fantis and Mary Fantis Kaikis, for whom he became a cherished father figure.Funeral services were held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, followed by interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Baltimore, MD on January 4th, 2019.Memorial gifts may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 520 Ponca Street, Baltimore, MD 21224.May his memory be eternal. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary