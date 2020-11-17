Therada R. Brunner, 97, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home. Born on July 19, 1923 in Pembroke, NC, she was the daughter of the late Marion Boyd and Amanda Sampson Carter. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard Edward Brunner, who passed away in 1999.
Therada attended Reisterstown Baptist Church for fifty-five years. She enjoyed traveling, her Rosie the Riveter group, going to the beach and gardening. Above all else, she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving her are children: Linda K. Summey and husband Henry of Pasadena, MD and Brian D. Brunner and wife Deborah of Finksburg, MD, grandchildren: Amanda Gould, Kathryn McCormack, Nicholas Brunner, and Tyler Brunner, and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son: Howard L. Brunner and six siblings.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, November 18, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Funeral services and interment are private.
Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com