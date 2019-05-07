After a lengthy battle against cancer, Theresa Angela "Teri" Loane née Gietka, 62, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 in Edenton, NC where she lived with loving and much loved husband Allan Duane. Teri was born on October 8, 1956 in Clarks Summit, PA. She grew up in Baltimore, MD graduating in 1974 from Archbishop Keough High School and spent many years overseas in the Netherlands. Teri is survived by daughters Tina Marie (married to Todd) Peterson and Jennifer Ann (married to Joseph "Joe") Nemec, grandchildren Annika, Liam and Clara Peterson, and Dylan and Sean Nemec, siblings Virginia (married to Robert "Bob") Stiepock, Barbara (married to Raymond "Ray") Parry, Bonita (married to Donald "Don") Quinn and Louis "Duke" Gietka, and many nieces and nephews. Teri is predeceased by brother Gary Gietka (formerly married to close family friend Marie Wilkerson née Eyler), mother Theresa Agnes née Kucharski, and father Louis Marion "Lou" Gietka.Teri will always be remembered as being a practical, fair-minded, straightforward, witty, compassionate and strong woman who nearly always had a pun at the ready. This wonderful and beautiful person will truly be missed by all who knew her. Services TBA. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary