Theresa Ann Foley, age 87, of Bel Air, MD passed away on July 15, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Scranton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred W. and Theresa C. (Sheridan) Weber and wife of 66 years to William James Foley. She was a parishioner of St. Margaret Catholic Church for 47 years and volunteered with the Girl Scouts.



In addition to her husband, Mrs. Foley is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Foley) Pawloski and son-in-law David J Pawloski of Baldwin and granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Pawloski of Bel Air.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wilford Weber and sister, Catherine Mary Clark.



Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 22 at 10 am at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Bel Air, MD. Interment will take place immediately following at The Gardens of Faith Cemetery.



Those who desire may make contributions in her memory to: Pets on Wheels of Maryland, PO. Box 44176, Baltimore, MD 21236 or , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.



Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 19, 2019