Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Theresa Ann Haynes Notice
On August 29, 2019; Theresa Ann Haynes; devoted mother of Donald Fath and Cathy Fath (Walter Megger); loving sister of Helen Brantley and Margaret Herrmann; dear grandmother of Amelia and Warren Megger

A Funeral Service will be held at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Friday September 6 at 10:30 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Maryland Food Bank.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
