On August 29, 2019; Theresa Ann Haynes; devoted mother of Donald Fath and Cathy Fath (Walter Megger); loving sister of Helen Brantley and Margaret Herrmann; dear grandmother of Amelia and Warren Megger
A Funeral Service will be held at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Friday September 6 at 10:30 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Maryland Food Bank.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019