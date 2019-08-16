Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
5:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
408 S. Chester St
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa baginski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa B. baginski


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa B. baginski Notice
Surrounded by her loving family on August 14, 2019, Theresa B. Baginski, 91, life member and honorary member of the Board of Directors for Polish Home Club, American Legion Aux. member and loyal employee of ARA food service at the Baltimore Convention Center for 17 years; loving wife of the late Bernard J. Baginski; devoted mother of Deborah A. Bennett and her husband Pat, and Bernard R. Baginski and his wife Christine; cherished grandmother of Anastasia and Evania Baginski, Kelly and the late Patrick Bennett, Jr.; beloved great grandmother of Ava Doeller and Peter Bennett.

The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Sunday from 3 to 7pm with a vigil at 5:30pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church, 408 S. Chester St., Baltimore, MD 21231 on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10am. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. A guest register is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now