Surrounded by her loving family on August 14, 2019, Theresa B. Baginski, 91, life member and honorary member of the Board of Directors for Polish Home Club, American Legion Aux. member and loyal employee of ARA food service at the Baltimore Convention Center for 17 years; loving wife of the late Bernard J. Baginski; devoted mother of Deborah A. Bennett and her husband Pat, and Bernard R. Baginski and his wife Christine; cherished grandmother of Anastasia and Evania Baginski, Kelly and the late Patrick Bennett, Jr.; beloved great grandmother of Ava Doeller and Peter Bennett.
The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Sunday from 3 to 7pm with a vigil at 5:30pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church, 408 S. Chester St., Baltimore, MD 21231 on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10am. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. A guest register is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2019