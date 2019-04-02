Home

Theresa Boone Notice
On March 31, 2019, Theresa Barbara (McGahagan) Boone, beloved wife of the late Walter Francis Boone, loving mother of Stanley W. Boone, Kenneth P. Boone, Russell T. Boone, Fulton J. Boone, Patricia A. Huber, Barbara M. Harris, Richard J. Boone and Carl J. Boone, cherished grandmother of 22 and great grandmother of 18Friends may call Wednesday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. at Slack Funeral Home, P.A. 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Church of the Resurrection, 3175 Paulskirk Dr., Ellicott City, MD 21042. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2019
