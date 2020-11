On November 15, 2020 Theresa Mary Cholewczynski; beloved wife of Charles Cholewczynski; devoted mother of Amy L. Cholewczynski, and Beth A. Towers and her husband Mike; cherished grandmother of Jacob Cholewczynski, Mikey Towers, and Teagan Towers; dear sister of the late Walter Samchuck, Jr.



A funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 9 AM. Friends may visit on Wednesday 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Face mask and social distancing are required.



