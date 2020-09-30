Theresa Cunningham of Churchville, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday Sept 25, 2020, at the age of 84. She was the wife of her beloved late husband Donald Cunningham. Mother to her daughter Sharon Cunningham of Churchville, daughter Janice Callahan and husband Robert of Jonestown, PA, son Randall Cunningham of Street, MD. Grandmother to her grandchildren Justin Dawson, Kevin Dawson, Jennifer (Callahan) Hall and husband Jeramy, Brian Callahan and wife Megan and great grandchildren Ryan Dawson and Emma Hall. Born in Hastings, PA to the late Raymond and Sarah (Rodgers) Kline she is survived by her brother William Kline of Hastings, PA , Sister in law, Delilah Ann Ryan of Laurel, MD, Brothers in law John Cunningham of Ohio, and David Cunningham of Ohio. She was also loved by many nieces and nephews.
Theresa lived a full and happy life creating a loving home with her husband Donald and raising their three children. She was very proud of her grandchildren for their accomplishments and loved them dearly. Theresa was always ready to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors. She was a talented seamstress, using her talent to sew and mend clothing, making dolls, crafts and various gifts. Theresa loved the holidays and loved to decorate her home, enjoying the company of family and friends. She will be remembered especially for her love of Christmas and the intricate display of her Christmas villages.
Theresa was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary, Level Volunteer Fire Company. She enjoyed spending time helping with many dinners, weddings and various functions. In addition to the Ladies Auxiliary, she was a member of St. Joan of Arc Church since 1962.
Visitation to honor Theresa's life will be held at the Tarring-Cargo funeral home in Aberdeen, MD on Friday October 2 from 4pm to 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday October 3 at 10am at St. Joan of Arc Church in Aberdeen, MD.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.tarringcargo.com
.