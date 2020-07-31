On Wednesday July 29, 2020 Theresa Land (nee Forte) of Cockeysville, peacefully joined her beloved late husband, Arnold Land. At 99 years old, she is survived by her loving daughters, Pamela Waesche and husband Frank and Karen Bateman and husband Fran. She is cherished 'Oma' to Christopher and Sarah Bateman, Mary and Matthew Waesche and Lauren Fiastro and two great grandchildren Ashley and Xander. Loving Aunt to Richard and Larry Land and many other nieces and nephews.
Those wishing to pay their respects to Theresa may do so at the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road), Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, August 2, 3:30-5PM, due to the pandemic the family will not be present. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph's Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Monday August 3, at 11am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Theresa's name to Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21128 or visit www.littlesistersofthepoorbaltimore.org
. A guest book is available at