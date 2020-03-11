Home

Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Casimir Catholic Church
2800 O'Donnell Street
Baltimore, MD
Theresa Fieden

Theresa Fieden Notice
On March 7, 2020 Theresa Mary (nee Herman) beloved wife of the late Stanley Fieden; devoted mother of Gerard (Eileen), MaryAnne Wiegel

(Michael), Michael (Janine), Bernard (Mary), Kathleen Krahn (Craig), Stanley JR, (Denise); loving grandmother of six and great-grandmother of three; dear sister of Bernadine Gramil (Tom) and the late Raymond, Edward and Albert Herman (Linda). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave., Dundalk on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Casimir's Catholic Church on Wednesday March 11 at 10 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
