|
|
On March 7, 2020 Theresa Mary (nee Herman) beloved wife of the late Stanley Fieden; devoted mother of Gerard (Eileen), MaryAnne Wiegel
(Michael), Michael (Janine), Bernard (Mary), Kathleen Krahn (Craig), Stanley JR, (Denise); loving grandmother of six and great-grandmother of three; dear sister of Bernadine Gramil (Tom) and the late Raymond, Edward and Albert Herman (Linda). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave., Dundalk on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Casimir's Catholic Church on Wednesday March 11 at 10 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020