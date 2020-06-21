Theresa Green Coleman, noted Soprano and Opera Singer, recently died at age 95. A native of Baltimore, Mrs. Coleman was the daughter of the Late Rev. Dr. Joshua Henry Green and church organist, Goldie Ianthia Green. Having achieved both national and international acclaim over the span of three decades, namely in the late 50's, 60's and early 70's, earliest accolades included receipt of the prestigious Marian Anderson Award, scholarships to study at the Curtis Institute of Music, and the Julliard School of Music, a debut concert at New York City's Town Hall, an invitation to sing at the Inaugural Concert of Pres. Lyndon Johnson, and multiple performances under the baton of some of the world's greatest conductors, among whom included Bernstein, Leinsdorf, Zimbalist, H. Mitchell, to name but a few. Extensive concertizing and recitals, included appearances in many of the renowned concert halls of Europe and the USA. At the time of her death, Mrs. Coleman resided at a nursing home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She leaves behind a host of family members, namely nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Brooklyn Park, Maryland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store