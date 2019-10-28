Home

On October 27, 2019 Theresa H. Bojarski (nee Gogol) beloved wife of the late Frank M. Bojarski of Baltimore, MD; devoted mother of Eileen Howell (Russ), Michael Bojarski (Nancy) and Carole Eby (Martin); loving grandmother of Laurel Howell, Michael Bojarski, Jonathan Bojarski (Carrie), Sam Eby (Jordyn), Genevieve Eby and Gillian Eby; loving great-grandmother of Karlie and Finn Bojarski.

Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to: Catholic Charities of Baltimore, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 28, 2019
