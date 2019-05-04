|
On Thursday, April 25, 2019 Theresa M. Henson (nee Dorsey) of Timonium, age 75 passed away. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Olga Dorsey; devoted mother of Mary O. Diggs, Margaret I. Smith and her husband Larry Smith, Lisa Ridley; dear sister of Cornelius and William Dorsey, and the late Lorraine McDonald, Margaret Dorsey, Mary Scott, Charles Dorsey, Jr. and Francis Dorsey; loving grandmother of Brittany, Walter, Tyler, Morgan, Bryant and Nas'Zeir; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 3301 Windsor Ave. Baltimore, MD 21216 from 10:30 AM to 11 AM, with a Memorial Mass beginning at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Theresa with memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 4 to May 5, 2019