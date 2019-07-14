Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
101 Church Lane
Cockeysville, MD
Theresa I. WINTERSTEIN


1929 - 2019
Theresa I. WINTERSTEIN
Theresa I. Winterstein passed away on July 11, 2019; loving wife of the late John Winterstein; beloved mother of Lynn Winterstein Lehto (William), and John Conrad Winterstein III (Brenda); Dear sister of the late Helen, Genevieve, Dorothy, and Francis; cherished Grandmother to Matthew Lehto (Jackie), Ashley Lehto, Jessica Winterstein, Justin Winterstein (Courtney) and Julie Thompson (John) and also survived by 13 devoted great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. A guest register is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 14 to July 15, 2019
