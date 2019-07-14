|
Theresa I. Winterstein passed away on July 11, 2019; loving wife of the late John Winterstein; beloved mother of Lynn Winterstein Lehto (William), and John Conrad Winterstein III (Brenda); Dear sister of the late Helen, Genevieve, Dorothy, and Francis; cherished Grandmother to Matthew Lehto (Jackie), Ashley Lehto, Jessica Winterstein, Justin Winterstein (Courtney) and Julie Thompson (John) and also survived by 13 devoted great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. A guest register is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 14 to July 15, 2019