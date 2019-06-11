Theresa Lillian Harris, age 67, of Joppa, MD departed this life on June 6, 2019 at her home. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on Sept. 9, 1951, she was the youngest child of the late John Albert Harris Sr. and Annie Leona (Gilbert) Harris. A native of Harford County, she went to school at Central Consolidated School and graduated from Edgewood High School. She then began working at Blue Cross and Blue Shield as a sales assistant in Owings Mills, finishing her career as manager of sales support for both Owings Mills and D.C. after 42 years of service. She was a member of John Wesley UMC in her early years and later in life she confessed the Lord as her personal Savior. Anyone who new Theresa knew that she was strong willed but had a good heart. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining, especially making Christmas dinner and hosting the exchange of gifts at her home, traveling, shopping and eating out at restaurants.Theresa leaves to cherish her loving memories her sister, Ellen Harris of Abingdon; brothers, John Albert Harris Jr. of Joppa and Charles S. Harris of Edgewood; godson, Tony Brown; niece, Danielle Harris; special friends, Caroline White, Towanda Knight, and Harolyn Brown; cousins, family members and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, William Cromwell.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 3-8 pm and at Mountain Christian Church, Joppa, MD on Friday, June 14 from 10-11 am. Services will follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 11 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary