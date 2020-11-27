On Saturday, November 21, 2020, of Clarksville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Kaminski; loving mother of Donna Burke (Tim), Pamela Brown (Joe), Jay Kaminski (Donna), and Patricia Nieberlein; cherished grandmother of Andrew Brown (Amy), Joanna Burke (Eric), Morgan Pratt (Rob), Erin Uphoff (Jeremy), Nicholas Kaminski, Victoria Kaminski, Michael Burke, and Kara Nieberlein; great-grandmother of Javon, Alex, and Luke; and sister of William Buresch. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
