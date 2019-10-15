Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stella Maris chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Rd.
Timonium, MD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Stella Maris chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Rd.
Timonium, MD
View Map
Theresa M. Roos Notice
On October 13, 2019, Theresa Marie (nee Huminski), beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Roos; devoted mother of Robert Merkley and his wife Stacey; dear grandmother of Zachary, Miranda, and Molly Merkley; dear sister of John Huminski. She was predeceased by five sisters and four brothers and is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces, and great grand nephews.

Friends may call at the Stella Maris chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, on Friday 1:00 to 2:00PM, funeral mass to commence at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Chimbote Foundation, Inc., 111 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or at https://chimbotefoundation.org/how-to-give/donate/
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2019
