On June 5, 2020, Theresa Mary Sonner (Novak), 96 of Bel Air passed away peacefully at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. She was the loving wife of the late Paul Donald Sonner; devoted mother of Sharon Lee Coon of Bel Air, MD and Paul Donald Sonner Jr. of The Villages, FL; cherished grandmother of Sean Coon of Baltimore, MD, Scott Coon of Abingdon, MD, Sarah Hill of Columbus, OH, and Julie Sonner of Washington, DC. She is also survived by great-grandsons Oliver and Phineas Hill, and great-granddaughters Chloe and Everly Coon.



Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, Theresa and Paul lived in Buffalo for many years before relocating to Bel Air to be near her daughter Sharon and son-in-law Phillip Coon in 2002. She was a resident of Lorien Bel Air since 2017 and loved spending time with other residents.



Services to be held privately.



