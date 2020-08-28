Theresa McHugh, age 88, resided at Pickersgill Retirement Community passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 surrounded by the love of her children and grandchildren. A private mass and burial for immediate family will be held on September 4, 2020. In honor of this loving lady, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
care of Crouch Funeral Home at 127 South Main Street in North East, Maryland 21901. Theresa leaves to cherish her loving memory with her daughters, Kathleen McHugh, Patricia Nestor and husband Michael, Teresa Ellis and husband Tom, her son Jim McHugh and wife Robbyn, and daughter Jeanne McHugh and husband Dorian. Theresa is survived by her grandchildren Lauren, Joseph Thomas, Camila, Kian ,Emma Jameson, Jack, Tess, Jamie and her husband Jerry, Katie and her husband Alvaro, and great granddaughter Sofia. " May the light of a smile and the love in your heart shine bright for all the world to see." For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com