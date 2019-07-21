|
On July 20, 2019, Theresa Mueller (nee Rock), 76. A member of the Eastern Star; Sincerity Masonic Lodge 181, and the Telephone Pioneer Co. She is the devoted wife of the late William " Bill" Mueller, Sr.; dear Step Mother of Linda Lee Gerard and her husband Donald and William Edwin Mueller, Jr. and his wife Sherry; Cherished grandmother of Christina Marie Doyle and her husband David, Melissa Ann Cavendar and her husband Reggie, Nicole Noel Frederick and her husband Steve, Rose Mary Gerard and Mary Elizabeth Gerard; Loved Great Grandmother of Keegan Patrick Doyle, Kingston Chance Doyle and Ethan James Frederick; Dear sister of Catherine Uttenreither, and the late Delores Auffarth, and Frank Rock ; cherished aunt of Donald Uttenreither ,Teresa Pusinsky, Nicholas Uttenreither, Christina Emmerick, Paul Auffarth, and Dawn Auffarth and the late Genevieve Tafoya.
The family will receive friends in the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday from 9:00-10:30am,with Catholic Prayers celebrated in the funeral home at 10:30am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019