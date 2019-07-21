Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Mueller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Mueller Notice
On July 20, 2019, Theresa Mueller (nee Rock), 76. A member of the Eastern Star; Sincerity Masonic Lodge 181, and the Telephone Pioneer Co. She is the devoted wife of the late William " Bill" Mueller, Sr.; dear Step Mother of Linda Lee Gerard and her husband Donald and William Edwin Mueller, Jr. and his wife Sherry; Cherished grandmother of Christina Marie Doyle and her husband David, Melissa Ann Cavendar and her husband Reggie, Nicole Noel Frederick and her husband Steve, Rose Mary Gerard and Mary Elizabeth Gerard; Loved Great Grandmother of Keegan Patrick Doyle, Kingston Chance Doyle and Ethan James Frederick; Dear sister of Catherine Uttenreither, and the late Delores Auffarth, and Frank Rock ; cherished aunt of Donald Uttenreither ,Teresa Pusinsky, Nicholas Uttenreither, Christina Emmerick, Paul Auffarth, and Dawn Auffarth and the late Genevieve Tafoya.

The family will receive friends in the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday from 9:00-10:30am,with Catholic Prayers celebrated in the funeral home at 10:30am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now