Theresa Veronica Nikol, 98, died May 10, 2019, in Baltimore County, Maryland, where she was born and lived her entire life. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, George A. Nikol; son, Dennis Haney; parents, John and Michaelena Drozd; brother, Michael Drozd; and sisters, Helen Bullock, Sophia Kramer and Josephine Vanik. She is survived by daughter Geraldine Watson and husband Richard, son Greg Nikol and wife Karen, son John Bergin and wife Donna, son Richard Bergin, daughter Mary Ellen Kraft and husband Leonard, daughter Karen Kessler and husband Mark, son Tony Chong-Baeza and wife Carmen, and Mark Vance, among more than 200 foster children the Nikols cared for over 30 years. Loving grandmother of Gregory Nikol, Morgan Nikol, Richard Watson, Jr., and wife Vinnie, Teresa Bailoni and husband Jim, Jennifer Watson, Dawn Campbell and husband Chris, and Dennis Haney, Jr., and wife Karie; and great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and loving matriarch of many nieces, nephews, cousins, and "honorary" children and grandchildren. Theresa and George were Maryland's Foster Parents of the Year in 1986, and honored by Baltimore County numerous times. Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Monday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral services on Tuesday at 11am. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary