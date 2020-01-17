|
On January 16, 2020, Theresa A. Piasecki; beloved wife of the late Albert F. Piasecki; devoted mother of Mark A. Piasecki, David A. Piasecki and the late Denise M. Piasecki; loving grandmother of Stefani Oakes and Jessica Kashon; great-grandmother of Kristalyn, Avalyn, Hermina and Harrison.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Saturday & Sunday, 3-5 & 7-9. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. On-line condolences may be left at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020