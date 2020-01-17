Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Piasecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Piasecki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Piasecki Notice
On January 16, 2020, Theresa A. Piasecki; beloved wife of the late Albert F. Piasecki; devoted mother of Mark A. Piasecki, David A. Piasecki and the late Denise M. Piasecki; loving grandmother of Stefani Oakes and Jessica Kashon; great-grandmother of Kristalyn, Avalyn, Hermina and Harrison.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Saturday & Sunday, 3-5 & 7-9. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. On-line condolences may be left at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -