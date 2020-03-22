|
On March 20, 2020, Theresa Rose Gabriele (nee Berti); beloved wife of the late Amedeo E. Gabriele and devoted mother of the late Bernard V. "Bernie" Gabriele. Loving sister of Josephine Z. Platerote and the late Piero J. Berti. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services and interment are private. The family will schedule a Funeral Mass celebrating Theresa's life, at St. Leo Roman Catholic Church, at a later date. Arrangements by the family owned Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020