On July 12, 2019, Theresa S. "Rose" Cimino; beloved wife of the late Anthony Cimino, Sr.; devoted mother of Anthony Cimino, Jr. and the late Marie Cimino Bernhard and her surviving husband Bruce; loving grandmother of Gina Bernhard; dear sister of Josephine Zeller and the late Joseph, Sam, Benjamin and Angelo Torre and Jean Ray.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Monday, 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church (Fullerton). Interment Parkwood Cemetery. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019