Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Fullerton, MD
Theresa S. "Rose" Cimino

Theresa S. "Rose" Cimino Notice
On July 12, 2019, Theresa S. "Rose" Cimino; beloved wife of the late Anthony Cimino, Sr.; devoted mother of Anthony Cimino, Jr. and the late Marie Cimino Bernhard and her surviving husband Bruce; loving grandmother of Gina Bernhard; dear sister of Josephine Zeller and the late Joseph, Sam, Benjamin and Angelo Torre and Jean Ray.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Monday, 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church (Fullerton). Interment Parkwood Cemetery. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019
