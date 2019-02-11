|
Theresa S. McMillan, age 89, of Aberdeen, MD departed this life Thursday February 7, 2019, at Bel Air Health and Rehabilitation Center, Bel Air, MD.Her Celebration of Life Service will be 11 am, Friday, February 15th, at Aberdeen Bible Church, 529 Edmund Street, Aberdeen, MD, where viewing will be from 10:00-11:00 am only. Interment immediately following services at Mt. Calvary U.A.M.E. Cemetery, 123 Mt. Calvary Church Road, Aberdeen, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2019