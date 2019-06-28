Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Theresa Sapp
On June 24, 2019, Theresa H. Sapp (nee Frankowski) passed away peacefully; beloved wife of the late Leo J. Sapp; cherished mother of Barbara Perry, Susan Melnyk and her husband Stephen, Connie Lawson and her husband Lou, Leo J. Sapp, Jr., David Sapp and his wife Catherine, Timothy Sapp and his wife Erika, and Stephen Sapp and his partner David; loving grandmother of John, Eric, and Matthew Stuernagle, Erin Musselman, Jason, Nicholas and Bradley Melnyk, Lindsay Nelson, Ethan Lawson, Katherine and Sebastian Sapp, Sarah and Jennifer Sapp, and Marissa Sapp; sister of Frances Awalt, Helen Cooper, and Michael Frankowski. Theresa is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Saturday (6/29) and Sunday 6/30) 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Catholic Church on Monday at 11 am. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Theresa's name to Forest Hill Health and Rehab, 109 Forest Valley Drive, Forest Hill, MD 21050. Online condolences may be left at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 28, 2019
