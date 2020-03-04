|
On February 27, 2020 Theresa Stray (nee: Muczynski), age 86, passed away at her home in Rosedale. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John and her brother, Daniel. She is survived by her sisters, Rita and Regina and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for friends and family will be Friday 3-5 pm and 7- 9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday 10 am at The Church of Annunciation (Rosedale). Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020