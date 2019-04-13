|
On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Theresa M. Zerhusen (nee Jasinski) at the age of 88, beloved wife of the late Charles H. Zerhusen; devoted mother of Tricia, Charlene and Marcy Zerhusen; doting Nana of Jessica Thuerrauch (Jay Weir) and Charlie Dillard (Jackie Dillard); loving sister of the late John M. Jasinski, Mary Frances Pipkin and Sr. Rose Marie Jasinski, C.B.S.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Tuesday, April 16th, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Shrine of the Little Flower, Belair Road Wednesday April 17th at 11 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sisters of Bon Secours Marion Hall and University of Maryland Medical Center at St. Joseph's Serpick Center. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019