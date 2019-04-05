Therese (Terry) Eileen Delahunty-Brown, age 67, of Bel Air, MD, passed away on March 17, 2019 at her home after courageously battling leiomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer, for almost six years. Terry was a first generation American of English/Irish descent and a longtime resident of Harford County. Terry faithfully served her community as an exemplary and dedicated teacher of elementary school-age children for 31 and a half years. She was an avid reader and valued books over any other pastime. Terry loved traveling on ocean cruises and walking her treasured rescue Labradors in Rockfield Park and her mantra was "eat, live, laugh, and love!"Terry is preceded in death by her parents, Eileen Joyce Delahunty (nee O'Hanlon) and Bernard James Delahunty. She is survived by her brother, Patrick Delahunty; (sister-in-law, Beatrice Delahunty), sister, Lesley-Alicia Delahunty (brother-in-law, Timothy Seeley); nephew, Benedict Delahunty; niece, Elizabeth Delahunty; niece, Brigid Williams (nephew-in-law, Jay Williams); great nephew, Conner Williams; "heart sister" and longtime caregiver, Silvia P. Meranski; and godsons, Alexander and Nelson Meranski.A memorial service and glorious celebration of Terry's life will be held on May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, where she was a member for over 25 years. It is located at 1515 Emmorton Road, Bel Air, MD 21014. A reception will follow.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made (and would be gratefully accepted) to the Kaufman Cancer Center, Gilchrist Hospice Program and to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary