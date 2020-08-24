On August 20, 2020; Therese Lynn Valis, cherished sister of James Valis, Susan Faber and her husband Barry; loving niece of Robert Valis; wonderful aunt of Ashley Valis, Ben Valis, Emily Faber and Alex Faber; dear sister-in-law of Beth Russell; and beloved life-long friend of Dennis Harrington. Terri was born and raised in Baltimore and attended Most Precious Blood grade school, Seton High School and Loyola University. While in college, Terri suffered a severe medical trauma that left her with serious physical and mental challenges for the remainder of her life. Terri nonetheless was able to graduate from Loyola with a degree in special education and to work as a volunteer for the Maryland Department of Social Services. She also taught piano lessons for a number of years. Despite a worsening medical condition, punctuated by a kidney and pancreas transplant 25 years ago, Terri served as an inspirational example of how to handle life's adversities with grace and good humor. Terri was predeceased by her parents Wenceslaus (Jim) and Mildred Valis.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Thursday, Aug. 27th from 4 to 7 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at Druid Ridge Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 28th at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Musicians On Call at www.musiciansoncall.org
