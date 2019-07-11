Therese Tebbs, 60 of Laurel passed away Sunday July 7, 2019.



She was born in 1958 to Francis J. Tebbs and Phoebe H. (Hanback) Tebbs in Washington, DC.



Therese was a member of the Loyal Order of Elks Lodge 2283.



She worked as a Office Manager / Bookkeeper for a private law firm. Therese graduated from Pallotti High School in 1976, where she was a cheerleader and a member of the track team. She graduated from Loyola College in Baltimore in 1980 and was an avid softball player and bowler.



Therese enjoyed entertaining her family and friends at her cottage, "Tete's Tuckaway" in Southern Maryland.



She is survived by her son: Travis Ryan, daughter: Nina Ryan Caney, granddaughter: Alivia Caney, sister: Patricia Frey and brother: Michael Tebbs and wife Sheila, and many dear close friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husband: Larry Ryan.



Visitation will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 2–4 and 6-8 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707.



A funeral service will be held at the Donaldson Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A chapel committal service will be held at Maryland Veteran's Cemetery in Crownsville, MD at 1:00 PM.



Memorial donations may be made to: Children's National Medical Center, Washington, DC. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019