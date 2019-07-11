Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Tebbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese Tebbs


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese Tebbs Notice
Therese Tebbs, 60 of Laurel passed away Sunday July 7, 2019.

She was born in 1958 to Francis J. Tebbs and Phoebe H. (Hanback) Tebbs in Washington, DC.

Therese was a member of the Loyal Order of Elks Lodge 2283.

She worked as a Office Manager / Bookkeeper for a private law firm. Therese graduated from Pallotti High School in 1976, where she was a cheerleader and a member of the track team. She graduated from Loyola College in Baltimore in 1980 and was an avid softball player and bowler.

Therese enjoyed entertaining her family and friends at her cottage, "Tete's Tuckaway" in Southern Maryland.

She is survived by her son: Travis Ryan, daughter: Nina Ryan Caney, granddaughter: Alivia Caney, sister: Patricia Frey and brother: Michael Tebbs and wife Sheila, and many dear close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband: Larry Ryan.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 2–4 and 6-8 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707.

A funeral service will be held at the Donaldson Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A chapel committal service will be held at Maryland Veteran's Cemetery in Crownsville, MD at 1:00 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to: Children's National Medical Center, Washington, DC.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now