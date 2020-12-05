Thomas Alan Boesch, beloved husband of Janet C. Boesch (Nee Parada) devoted father of Theresa Lewis, Thomas Boesch, Sue Fruhling and Mary Allen, dear stepfather of Stephen Silkworth. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Tom was born in Maryland on March 14, 1936 to his parents Thomas and Agnes Boesch and died at his Pasadena residence on December 2, 2020. Tom served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1957. He was stationed at the Bentwaters Air Force Base, Ipswich, near Woodbridge, Suffolk in England. While in England he acquired his education in plugboard programming of the earliest computers. This education lead to a successful career in application programming, systems programming, and eventually Manager of Technical Services at Monumental Life Insurance Company in Baltimore, Maryland
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at which time funeral services will be held. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com