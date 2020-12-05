1/
Thomas A. Boesch
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Alan Boesch, beloved husband of Janet C. Boesch (Nee Parada) devoted father of Theresa Lewis, Thomas Boesch, Sue Fruhling and Mary Allen, dear stepfather of Stephen Silkworth. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Tom was born in Maryland on March 14, 1936 to his parents Thomas and Agnes Boesch and died at his Pasadena residence on December 2, 2020. Tom served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1957. He was stationed at the Bentwaters Air Force Base, Ipswich, near Woodbridge, Suffolk in England. While in England he acquired his education in plugboard programming of the earliest computers. This education lead to a successful career in application programming, systems programming, and eventually Manager of Technical Services at Monumental Life Insurance Company in Baltimore, Maryland

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at which time funeral services will be held. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved