Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Hunt Valley, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Mahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Addis Mahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Addis Mahan Notice
On December 13, 2019; Thomas Addis Mahan; beloved husband of the late Carolyn Cope Mahan; devoted father of Ann Mahan Heisey (Rick) and Michele Mahan Haak (Gerry); dear brother of Margaret Wilson, Robert Mahan and the late Joseph and Francis Mahan; loving grandfather of Amy and Joe Mallia, Tim and Michelle Haak, Tom and Jess Haak, Kristin and Timm Green, Eric and Emily Heisey, Katie and Rick Porter and Melissa Haak; also survived by 16 great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church of Hunt Valley on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -