On December 13, 2019; Thomas Addis Mahan; beloved husband of the late Carolyn Cope Mahan; devoted father of Ann Mahan Heisey (Rick) and Michele Mahan Haak (Gerry); dear brother of Margaret Wilson, Robert Mahan and the late Joseph and Francis Mahan; loving grandfather of Amy and Joe Mallia, Tim and Michelle Haak, Tom and Jess Haak, Kristin and Timm Green, Eric and Emily Heisey, Katie and Rick Porter and Melissa Haak; also survived by 16 great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church of Hunt Valley on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 16, 2019