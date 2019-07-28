|
On July 22, 2019 Thomas Albert Church beloved husband of Patricia Hamersly Church; dear father of Kathleen Church Weidner (Steven), Joyce Ann Webster (Henry) and John Hamersly Church (Kimberly); dear grandfather of Matthew, Caroline, Joey, Kristy, Cooper, Tommy, Tricia, Melissa, Jack, Davis and Hayden; dear great-grandfather of Owen Patrick; devoted brother of Mercedes Hartman and the late Diane Jewell.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Wednesday, July 31st from 4-7 PM. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation or Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 28, 2019