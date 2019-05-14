|
On May 4, 2019 Thomas Alva Webb beloved husband of Joan Elsie Webb; dear father of Debra Ann Webb and Thomas Brian Webb; devoted brother of the late Nancy Webb, Ernest Webb and Jean Lippy; dear uncle of Karen Caine (Todd) and other loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 17th at 5:00 PM at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to the . www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2019