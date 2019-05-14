Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas WEBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Alva WEBB

Notice Condolences Flowers

Thomas Alva WEBB Notice
On May 4, 2019 Thomas Alva Webb beloved husband of Joan Elsie Webb; dear father of Debra Ann Webb and Thomas Brian Webb; devoted brother of the late Nancy Webb, Ernest Webb and Jean Lippy; dear uncle of Karen Caine (Todd) and other loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 17th at 5:00 PM at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to the . www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now