McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Thomas Arthur Bachman


1934 - 2019
Thomas Arthur Bachman Notice
Thomas Arthur Bachman, age 84, of Fallston, MD passed away on July 8, 2019 at St Joseph's Hospital in Towson, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Vernon and Isabelle (Hitchcock) Bachman and husband of 64 years to Margaret Wineman Bachman. He was a member of Future Farmers of America and the Farm Bureau. His family was his life, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also had a great love of the land.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Bachman is survived by four sons, Tom (Peggy) Bachman, Scott (Cheryl) Bachman, Jeff (Brenda) Bachman, and George (Johnna) Bachman; sister, Susan (Ray) Shockley; grandchildren, Matt, Lauren, Heath, Hunter, Blake, Camille, Zach, Grace, Heather, and Harrison; great-grandchildren, Ava and AJ.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1-2 pm followed by a service at 2. A private interment will take place in Providence United Methodist Cemetery, Fallston, MD.

Those who desire may send contributions to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019
