Thomas B. Conway, 80, of Everett, PA formerly of Laurel, MD; passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at home. He was born on January 20, 1940 in Cresson, PA; a son of the late Charles J. and Cecelia B. (Beiswenger) Conway. He was preceded in death in 2003, by his first wife Jean J. Conway. On January 30, 2010 at the Christ Victory Church he was united in marriage to L. Mae (Miller) Conway.
Along with his wife Mae he is survived by daughter Heather C. married to Thomas Dyer, Marriottsville, MD; step-daughter Vickie E. Williams married to Danny L. , Swan Point, MD; grandchildren Tammy Travers, Nolan and Ben Dyer; four great grandchildren; sixteen nieces and nephews; step-daughter Laura Stultz married to Brian and their children Luke, Zac and Joe Stultz; daughter-in-law Janet Jackson, Hillsville, VA; and siblings Robert J. Conway married to Judith; Florence C. Miller, Mary Ellen Beechan, Virginia M. married to Michael Tarka and Joseph C. Conway married to Susan.
He was preceded in death by a step-son Terry E. Jackson.
Tom was raised in the Catholic Faith.
He spent his career as an auto body repairman. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and golfing. He also spent time in his younger years flying small prop planes for recreation. Tom was very mechanically minded, he could fix anything around the house using unique methods.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 Noon with Pastor John Bennett officiating.
Friends may call at Akers Funeral Home, Inc., 299 Raystown Road, Everett on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
