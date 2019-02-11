On February 9, 2019, Thomas (Tom) K. Baxter, Esq. passed away peacefully. Born in Baltimore, MD on May 31, 1944, Tom was a graduate of Mt. St. Joe High School. He then graduated from The University of Maryland at College Park. After service to our country as a Lieutenant in the Coast Guard, Tom eventually went on to obtain his law degree from The University of Baltimore. Tom worked beginning at a young age and his places of employment included Hochschild's, Sealtest, and Sentry Insurance. Eventually Tom worked for and retired from Nationwide Insurance. Nationwide was near and dear to Tom's heart as his brother David and father J.E.J. both spent their work careers at Nationwide as very successful insurance agents. In addition, Tom had a private law practice on Leeds Avenue in Arbutus for many years. Tom was a beloved family man and spent every second he possibly could with them. Tom's second love and passion was amateur ham radio. Tom received his ham radio license at a young age and went by the callsign K3MOV. He made contacts all over the world for the majority of his life. He is survived by his beloved wife, Angela M. Baxter (nee Daum), beloved son, Erick A. Baxter, Esq., beloved daughter, Mariangela T. Baxter and her husband J. Michael (Mike) Harris and beloved granddaughter Mickella Baxter Harris. He is also survived by his sister Diane Dingle and her husband William (Bill) Dingle. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Baxter (nee Eriksen), and father, J.E.J. (Jerry) Baxter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Baxter. Viewings will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home on 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd, Arbutus on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM. He will be laid to rest during a private ceremony at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place on July 13, 2019. TKB, TOMMY B, BAXTER T, POP POP, K3MOV, always wore Hawaiian shirts. If you have one please wear it in honor of him! In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to check out a book from your local library on Ham Radio or online at http://www.arrl.org/home. This is what he would have wanted. To the Ham Radio Community K3MOV, K3 Michael Oscar Victor, K3 Michigan Ontario Venezuela has signed off for the last time. Over and out. 73s. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary