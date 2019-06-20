Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME
136 E. Baltimore St.
Taneytown, MD
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME
136 E. Baltimore St.
Taneytown, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
44 Frederick St.
Taneytown, MD
Thomas Bray


Thomas Bray Notice
Thomas Bray, 69, of Taneytown, MD on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra Lambert-Bray. Telecommunications Network Specialist with T. Rowe Price. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 44 Frederick St, Taneytown, MD. Burial at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. Visitation/Viewing 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, June 23rd at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St, Taneytown, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 20, 2019
