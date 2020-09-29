1/
Thomas Bryan Edmonds
On September 27, 2020; THOMAS BRYAN EDMONDS; beloved husband of Peggy Edmonds; cherished uncle of Randolph and Roger Harrison. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Bryan and Thelma Edmonds, and his sister, Betty Edmonds.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 30 from 3-5 & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will be celebrated 11AM, Thursday, October 1. Interment in Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. For those desiring, donations may be made in his memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2100 Westchester Ave, Catonsville, MD 21228.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
