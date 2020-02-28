|
|
Thomas Burns, of Randallstown, MD, passed away on February 26, 2020, at the age of 83. He is survived by children Richard (Kathleen)Burns, Shari Merlo and Andrew (Gayle) Burns. He is also survived by grandchildren Amanda Merlo (Cody Palmisano), Meghan Burns, Sara Merlo, Jared Burns, Owen Burns and Gabrielle Burns. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Evelyn Burns (nee Fleischer), and parents, Thomas and Marquise Burns.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 3, at 10am. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish War Veterans Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America, 1811 R Street NW, Washington, DC 20009. In mourning at 3751 Spring Lake Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday and Monday.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020