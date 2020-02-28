Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Burns Notice
Thomas Burns, of Randallstown, MD, passed away on February 26, 2020, at the age of 83. He is survived by children Richard (Kathleen)Burns, Shari Merlo and Andrew (Gayle) Burns. He is also survived by grandchildren Amanda Merlo (Cody Palmisano), Meghan Burns, Sara Merlo, Jared Burns, Owen Burns and Gabrielle Burns. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Evelyn Burns (nee Fleischer), and parents, Thomas and Marquise Burns.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 3, at 10am. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish War Veterans Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America, 1811 R Street NW, Washington, DC 20009. In mourning at 3751 Spring Lake Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday and Monday.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -