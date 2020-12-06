Thomas C. Parkinson, Jr. on November 29, 2020; loving father of Carter Parkinson and his wife Whitney, Zach Parkinson and fiancé Hillary, Reed Parkinson; brother of the late Betsy Gerringer.
The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 10 to 11am at which time Thomas' life will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Thomas' memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit www.stjude.org
. A guest book is available at