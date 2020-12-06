1/
Thomas C. Parkinson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas C. Parkinson, Jr. on November 29, 2020; loving father of Carter Parkinson and his wife Whitney, Zach Parkinson and fiancé Hillary, Reed Parkinson; brother of the late Betsy Gerringer.

The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 10 to 11am at which time Thomas' life will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Thomas' memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit www.stjude.org. A guest book is available at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved