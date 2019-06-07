Home

Pastor Thomas C. Reinecke Sr. (Born 5/5/1929) passed away peacefully on June 5th at his home in Marriottsville. He was surrounded by his wife, Phyllis Reinecke (née Caughy), his five children, Tom and his wife Nancy, Deborah, Terrie, Tim, Tracey and her husband Matt, and several grandchildren. Viewing at St. Hilda's Episcopal Church (formerly St. Timothy's) 200 Ingleside Ave, Catonsville Friday 6/7 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Service will be at St. Hilda's on Saturday 6/8 at 10 am followed by a graveside service at Mount View Cemetery in Marriottsville. Family will receive guests at The Main Street Ballroom in Old Ellicott City at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christian International (www.ChristianInternational.com).
