Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William of York Catholic Church
600 Cooks Lane
Baltimore, MD
Thomas C. Rothenhoefer


1934 - 2019
Thomas C. Rothenhoefer Notice
On September 7, 2019, Thomas C. Rothenhoefer passed away; Beloved husband of 55 years to Mary C. Rothenhoefer; Loving father of Timothy J. Rothenhoefer, Janet M. Carroll, Carol A. Piechowiak, and Tricia E. Elgavish; Cherished grandfather of Kayla, Thomas, Joe, Ethan, Marley, Katie, Jeremy, and Jacob; Dear brother of John Rothenhoefer, Mary Riehl, and Gemma Corns; He was preceded in death by his parents, George P. and Beatrice J. (McGee) Rothenhoefer, and by his brothers, George and Joseph Rothenhoefer.

He was an entertainer, he always had a story or joke to tell and loved when people were having a good time. He also was a collector of things- decanters, beanie babies, stamps, coins, comic books, or whatever – but most of all, friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, 10:00am, St. William of York Catholic Church, 600 Cooks Lane, Baltimore, MD 21229. Burial will follow at New Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd., PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010, https://www.boystown.org or to the Little Sisters of the Poor, http://www.littlesistersofthepoorbaltimore.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 10, 2019
