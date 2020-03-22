|
On March 18, 2020; Thomas Carl Wieciech, 73 of White Hall, Maryland; beloved husband of Linda Wieciech (nee Kramer); devoted father of Thomas Wieciech and his wife Wendy, Tracey Fowler and her husband Vernon; loving Dziadzi of Jessica Fitzell and her husband Russell, Nicholas and Joshua Fowler and the late Cody Green; Great Dziadzi of Isabella Fitzell; dear brother of Patricia Ann Siejack and her husband Richard; brother in law of Carolyn Cassady and her husband John, Charleen Kramer and her husband Raymond Banz; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. As an educator, he spent 39 years with Baltimore City Public Schools and the Maryland State Department of Education.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Thomas's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Monkton, 16924 York Road on Monday March 23, 2020 from 4-7 pm. A funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Interment: Stabler's Cemetery. The family requests to omit flowers and make contributions to the Capuchin Friars at Capuchin Development Center – Province of St. Augustine, 220 37th Street, Pittsburgh, PA. 15201 or , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
