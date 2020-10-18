1/1
Thomas Carter Sr.
1933 - 2020
Thomas John Carter, Sr., age 87, went to be with his darling wife in heaven on October 12, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1933 in Baltimore, MD. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the USAF during the Korean War. Tom was an active resident of Catonsville who was a retiree from Northrop Grumman after 30 plus years as an Electronic Technician. Serving as an Extraordinary Minister at St Marks Church as well as lector and being an avid volunteer for Our Daily Bread was what he was passionate about. Tom was not only a beloved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, and soon to be great grandfather, he was a member of Catonsville Senior Center who loved to line dance, make new friends, and tell the best stories to be had.

Preceded in death by his sweetheart, Anna Carter; parents Herbert and Margaret Carter; and sister, Rosemary Sappington.

He is survived by his sister Margaret Schmitt; brother in law Joseph Lubbehusen; daughter, Tracy Weilert; son Thomas Carter, Jr. and wife Kathleen Carter; daughter, Valerie Smith and husband Wesley Smith; as well as grandchildren Joshua Weilert and wife Mackelyn Weilert, Katy Weilert, Brandon Smith, Amanda Smith, Jacob Carter, and soon to be born great grandson Judah Weilert.

A funeral service will be held for immediate family only due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the plan of a mass and a Celebration of Life in the future once deemed safe. If you would like to attend please send inquiries to: tccelebrationoflife@hotmail.com. Future details will be sent out.

If desired, family and friends can make donations in lieu of flowers to www.curepsp.org.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
