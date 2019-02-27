Home

On February 25, 2019, Thomas J., beloved husband of the late Shirley M., (nee Baer); devoted father of Karen Winicki and husband Paul, Colleen Filliaux and husband Steve, Kevin Casey and wife Teresa, John Casey and wife Marie Yeh; also survived by 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; predeceased by 2 sisters Doris Greek and Eileen Klipner.Visiting at Oak Crest Chapel Thursday 10:30 – 11:00 AM at which time services will be held. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the of MD. or Epiphany Lutheran Church of Baltimore. www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2019
