|
|
Thomas Charles Gentner, Sr., age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from complications associated with Parkinson's Disease. He was surrounded by family at his home in Catonsville, MD.
He was the oldest of 10 children born to Charles and Anne Gentner. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Gentner (nee Dorsey), his children Tommy (Mary), Terry Czulewicz (Dennis), Karen Kilduff (Rob, deceased), Kathy (Brad Jones) & Greg (Kathy), & his grandchildren: Ty, Blake, Riley, Wyatt, Katie, Jessie, Drew, Christopher, Kayley, Tanner, Camryn, Ethan & Max.
Tom was born in Philadelphia, PA and moved to Catonsville at the age of 2. He was a graduate of Calvert Hall College, Loyola University (MD) and University of Baltimore Law School. He practiced law for over 40 years and retired as the Senior Managing Partner at Rollins, Smalkin, Richards & Mackie. Tom enjoyed playing basketball, tennis and golf with his friends. Tom especially loved his Wednesday night dinners at Jennings Café. Most importantly, Tom enjoyed his family vacations to the Outer Banks, NC.
Tom donated his body to science to help further our understanding of Parkinson's. Family and friends will be received at St. Mark's Chapel, 26 Melvin Avenue Catonsville MD on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4-7PM and a funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10AM at St. Mark's Church, 30 Melvin Avenue Catonsville MD.
Memorial contributions can be made to either Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org) or (michaeljfox.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020