|
|
August 28th, 1927 - November 20th, 2019
Thomas Johannson, a Baltimore resident for over 50 years, passed away peacefully in his Wilmington, NC home on November 20th. Tom will be remembered as a loving husband, kind father and grandfather as well as a generous neighbor who was always available with a helping hand and the ability to fix almost anything. A graveside service will be held on December 7th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019