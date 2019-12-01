Home

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
Thomas Dalton Johannson


1927 - 2019
Thomas Dalton Johannson Notice
August 28th, 1927 - November 20th, 2019

Thomas Johannson, a Baltimore resident for over 50 years, passed away peacefully in his Wilmington, NC home on November 20th. Tom will be remembered as a loving husband, kind father and grandfather as well as a generous neighbor who was always available with a helping hand and the ability to fix almost anything. A graveside service will be held on December 7th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
